School buses cancelled throughout Edmonton region due to extreme cold

With an extreme cold warning in effect for Alberta's capital region and beyond, several Edmonton-area school divisions cancelled bus service Tuesday morning:

Greater St. Albert Catholic morning buses were cancelled. Classes will continue as scheduled. The division said it would make a decision about afternoon bus service later in the day;

Elk Island cancelled morning bus service and was scheduled to make a decision about 3:30 p.m. service by noon. Classes remain on;

All Parkland bus service was cancelled except the Fort Chipewyan bus taking students to the Athabasca Delta Community School. Schools will be opened;

Star Catholic bus service was cancelled but schools would be opened; and

Wolf Creek cancelled all bus service and classes.

This is not an exhaustive list. More information can be found by contacting the school division or by visiting its website.

Warnings were issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Tuesday morning for most of the province, save the far northeast corner.

According to the federal department, wind chill values would hover around -40 or colder through the front half of the week, with the deepest temperatures occurring overnight and in the early morning.

As of 6:15 a.m., the temperature in Edmonton sat at -32 C and wind chill value at -43, according to the Weather Network.

A team will continue to check in on Edmonton's vulnerable population as the extreme cold lasts. Public buses are available to take vulnerable people to overnight shelters with capacity. Al Rashid Mosque also is offering beds to the vulnerable and Bissell Centre's Community Space will be open seven days a week. People can also warm up in public spaces such as the library.