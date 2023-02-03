School buses delayed across Simcoe County
Extreme winter weather is causing significant school bus delays across Simcoe County.
Many buses in Collingwood and Wasaga Beach have delays of up to 60 minutes, including those for Birchview Dunes Elementary School, Admiral Collingwood Elementary School and Cameron Street Public School.
There are 40-minute delays for Elmvale District High School, Huronia Centennial Elementary School, and Our Lady of Lourdes Separate School in Elmvale.
Sunnybrae Public School in Innisfil is delayed for 50 minutes.
Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) is also dealing with delays.
"There are transportation service disruptions due to road closures impacting a number of schools in our region. Families are being notified by school staff," SCDSB posted on its Facebook Page.
"Staff will remain at the school with students until they are able to get home safely."
SCDSB said there are now 30 students left waiting to get home from its schools.
A complete list of delays for Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium (SCSTC) can be found here.
