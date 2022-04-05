School buses in Essex County cancelled this morning

School buses will not be running in Essex County this morning.

All board provided transportation in the county is cancelled for the morning due to fog, but will be running this afternoon, according BusKids.ca.

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Windsor and Essex County.

Windsor school buses are running today.

Due to Fog, all Board Provided MORNING Transportation in the county is cancelled. City buses are running. County busing will be provided in the AFTERNOON. pic.twitter.com/wXgBuPeLkW

Due to fog, all Board-provided MORNING student transportation in ESSEX COUNTY is cancelled.



AFTERNOON student transportation in Essex County is operational.



All Board-provided student transportation in the CITY OF WINDSOR is operational all day. pic.twitter.com/Zv5nQHSyfh