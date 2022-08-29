School buses will look a bit different this year

School buses will be back on the roads in eight days, and they will look a little different this year.

The new look includes amber lights to warn drivers that the bus is coming to a stop -- before the red lights come on and stop arm goes out.

"School buses now will have amber warning lights at the top, at the roofline where we're used to seeing them," said Chuck Seguin, executive director of the Nipissing Parry Sound Student Transportation Services.

"The amber light warns you that the bus is about to come to a stop … At that point, drivers should be slowing down, preparing to stop."

"Once that bus is fully stopped and the lights are alternating with the stop arm out, you must be stopped," added Seguin.

Most of the COVID-19 safety protocol that school bus drivers had to implement the past two school years has also changed.

"Masking with respect to school buses is voluntary at this time. There are no restrictions on seating capacities," said Seguin.

"Drivers will have the option to continue to use designated seating as a strategy to ensure safest and a good flow on their bus, but all other restrictions have been removed."

Since school buses have been off the roads for nearly two months, the Ontario Provincial Police are also reminding drivers to drive appropriately.

"If you don't stop and you're charged, you can face fines from $400 to $2,000 as well as six demerit points," said OPP Sgt. Carlo Berardi.

"More importantly, think about what's going to happen if you injure a child with your car. You have to live with that for the rest of your life, so be focused and pay attention to driving while you're driving."