School closures and bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region


FILE- A school bus sits idle after winter conditions suspended the school transportation service in Toronto on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, on the first day of the return to in-school learning following a break due to COVID restrictions.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Here is a look at the school bus cancellations in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for Friday, Jan. 13.

School buses are cancelled for:

  • Ottawa Carleton District School Board
  • Ottawa Catholic School Board
  • Conseil des Ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est
  • Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario
  • Upper Canada District School Board
  • Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario
  • Renfrew County District School Board
  • Renfrew County Catholic District School Board

All schools are open.

