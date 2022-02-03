iHeartRadio

School closures, bus cancellations and updates for southwestern Ontario

image.jpeg

This list will be updated as information becomes available.

WATERLOO REGION DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

  • Schools closed.
  • Buses, taxis and special education routes have been cancelled.
  • Students will participate in self-directed, asynchronous learning.
  • Extended Day Programs, Child Care Centres and Education Centre are also closed.

WATERLOO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

  • Schools closed.
  • School buses, taxis and special education routes have been cancelled.
  • St. Louis Adult Learning & Continuing Education Centres closed.
  • Students will participated in remote learning.
  • After school programs and child care centres are also closed.

UNIVERSITY OF WATERLOO

  • Campuses remain open.

WILFRID LAURIER UNIVERSITY

  • Campuses remain open.

CONESTOGA COLLEGE

  • Campuses remain open.

UNIVERSITY OF GUELPH

  • Campuses remain open.

HURON-PERTH CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

  • Schools closed.

THAMES VALLEY DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

  • Schools closed.

AVON MAITLAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

  • Most schools closed.
  • Most bus routes cancelled.
  • Check this page for specific details.

BRANT HALDIMAND NORFOLK CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

  • Schools closed.
  • Elementary students will participate in asynchronous learning.
  • Seconday students already had a PD day scheduled, so no work will be posted online.

GRAND ERIE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

  • Schools closed.
  • Asynchronous learning will be available for students.

School buses have also been cancelled in Milddlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Huron Perth.

