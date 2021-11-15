School closures, local state of emergency in B.C.'s Lower Mainland due to flooding

Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc on B.C.'s Lower Mainland, leading to school closures, evacuation alerts and a local state of emergency in the Fraser Valley.

As of Monday morning, a rainfall warning was still in place from Environment Canada for most of southern B.C.

"Total rainfall up to 180 to 250 millimetres. Rising freezing levels with melting snow giving rise to increased river flows and localised flooding. Strong westerly winds near Hope this afternoon," the warning said.

"So far, the highest rainfall amounts near 180 to 200 millimetres have been observed over central and eastern Fraser Valley. Additional rainfall amounts near 50 millimetres are expected today."

SCHOOL CLOSURES

On Monday, the Chilliwack School District issued a notice saying all of its schools were closed due to flooding concerns.

"Student and staff safety is paramount," the district's notice said.

"Due to ongoing concerns with flooding at some sites and many roads, projected more rain this morning, we have determined that schools will be closed for students and staff today, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. All rentals, community schools and daycares are also closed."

In Mission, the district made a last-minute decision to close schools for the days as well. At about 7 a.m., the district's superintendent posted a notice on Twitter saying schools were closed "due to road closures and staff shortages."

"Apologies for the late notice," Angus Wilson's message said. "The situation has changed."

Schools in Abbotsford were open for the day, however, with the exception of the independent Mennonite Educational Institute.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

Abbotsford issued a local state of emergency Monday due to "several localized emergencies" because of flooding.

The city's mayor said the alert will stay in place for seven days, unless it's called off earlier.

"Declaring a state of local emergency allows the City of Abbotsford to provide enhanced support to manage the emergency," the city's notice said.

"This is essential in order to help protect the health, safety and welfare of people in Abbotsford and their property."

EVACUATION ORDER, ALERTS

Meanwhile, several evacuation alerts were issued for neighbourhoods in Abbotsford with severe flooding damaging dozens of homes and leading to major road closures. One of those alerts was later upgraded to an evacuation order.

Those living at 35259 Straiton Rd., particularly units 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, were told to leave immediately and head to the Abbotsford Recreation Centre, where an emergency support centre was set up.

"Members of the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service, Abbotsford police and the City of Abbotsford public works along with other applicable agencies will be expediting this action," the notice from the city said.

The City of Abbotsford also issued evacuation alerts for the Clayburn, Eagle Mountain, Ten Oaks, Sumas Prairie and Matsqui Village areas. The city has been hit with several mudslides, though no injuries have been reported yet.

"The City of Abbotsford is currently experiencing heavy rainfall that has resulted in several localized emergencies within the city," the evacuation alert said. "Various small mud slides and localized flooding have occurred in many areas within the city."

Several parks were also closed in Abbotsford due to flooding. A full list is on the city's website.

ROAD CLOSURES

The city also said several roads were closed because of flooding. A full list of closures is on the city's site.

"Please avoid these areas if possible," the city's notice said. "Please do not attempt to travel past any of these closures. If you do not need to leave your home, please stay home."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates