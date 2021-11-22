School closures: Some B.C. schools reopen, others remain shut due to flooding

While many schools that closed in southern B.C. last week because of flooding reopened Monday, others are keeping their doors shut.

On Sunday, the Abbotsford School District announced its closure plan for the entire week, up to Nov. 26. While most schools are open, a couple are closed fully and several others are continuing with virtual learning for at least five more days.

Based on current evacuation orders and road closures, Barrowtown Elementary and Upper Sumas Elementary are closed completely.

Meanwhile, the following schools in Abbotsford are continuing remote learning this week:

ASIA Sumas Mountain Campus

Abbotsford Traditional Middle

Abbotsford Traditional Secondary

Chief Dan George Middle

Clayburn Middle

William A. Fraser Middle

"We know that a number of our families have been significantly impacted by the floods in our community," the school district said in a notice on its website. "Please know that there is no expectation for your child to be in attendance if their neighbourhood school is open."

Fraser-Cascade, which covers schools in the Upper Fraser Valley like Hope, Agassiz and Kent, also closed its schools last week. On Sunday, the district announced all schools will reopen Monday, except those in Boston Bar, which will move to online learning.

"The strength of a community is measured by how it responds to tragedy," Fraser-Cascade Supt. Balan Moorthy said in a letter to parents and staff last week.

"While the past few days have been incredibly challenging for the Fraser-Cascade School District community, I have been overwhelmed by the sense of generosity, care and compassion by our school staff and community citizens who are stepping up to support stranded individuals."

Chilliwack School District closed its classrooms last week, but reopened them fully on Monday. Buses are expected to operate with near-normal schedules and routes.

"As we look forward to school this week, let's continue to support each other and the recently announced provincial measures to ensure we do everything we can to conserve our fuel supplies and carpool when required to travel," the district said in a notice."

While schools in Mission were closed Monday and Tuesday last week, they reopened on Wednesday.