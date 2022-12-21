School division beefs up masking recommendation as absentee rates climb
A school division in Winnipeg is strengthening its stance on masking for staff and students as absentee rates climb higher than they have ever been.
The Louis Riel School Division passed a resolution Tuesday night to strongly recommend wearing masks in all divisional facilities, including buses.
"This motion reaffirms and strengthens the division’s position of mask usage in schools," Taylor Fenn, the communications manager for the division, said in an email to CTV News.
It comes as the division is seeing absenteeism rates climbing.
According to the division's website, November is the fall month with the highest absenteeism rates. That rate more than doubled this year compared to pre-pandemic years.
The division said the current absence rate, which has climbed to 11.8 per cent, is the highest rate ever recorded in the fall months since 2014.
The breakdown of the absentee rates can be found on the Louis Riel School Division website.
The division said the board and senior leadership team are expected to revisit the masking recommendation over the coming months.
-
Meet the Brockville, Ont. couple that goes all-out for ChristmasWhile most people can't wait to decorate the outside of their home for Christmas, one Brockville, Ont. couple goes to the extreme on the inside with hundreds of decorations on display, including dozens of Christmas trees.
-
Three local emergency departments to close over holiday weekendCiting staffing issues, the emergency departments at three local hospitals will be closed temporarily over the holidays. The impacted hospitals are Walkerton Hospital, Chesley Hospital, and the Wingham and District Hospital.
-
24-year-old man charged in connection with fatal stabbing outside Oshawa barDurham police have charged a 24-year-old man in connection with a stabbing at an Oshawa bar earlier this month that left a woman dead.
-
Millennium Library to begin partial reopening after fatal stabbingNearly two weeks after a fatal stabbing, the Millennium Library in downtown Winnipeg will partially reopen to the public on a limited basis.
-
Jewelry and military medals stolen from Calgary widower recovered from northeast hotel roomThe Calgary Police Service confirms a Calgary man has been reunited with jewelry belonging to his late wife and his late father's military medals that were stolen last week.
-
Man shot while driving in Dartmouth: Halifax Regional PoliceA man is in hospital after being shot while driving in Dartmouth N.S., according to Halifax Regional Police.
-
'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky leads to police responseA 'Cousin Eddie' display in Kentucky apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.
-
How different electric vehicles perform in cold weather, according to one analysisLarge swaths of Canada and the northern U.S. will be hit by energy-sapping cold weather this week. Here is how some of the most popular electric vehicles perform in cold weather compared to the manufacturers' listed range.
-
'Heartbreaking': Secret Santa Foundation's warehouse broken into just days before ChristmasSecret Santa Foundation’s Saskatoon warehouse was broken into on Tuesday and approximately $4,000 worth of toys was stolen.