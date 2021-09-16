iHeartRadio

School division seeking feedback on renaming of Ryerson School

The Pembina Trails School Division is looking for feedback on the possible name change of one of its schools.

The division sent out a survey regarding the renaming of Ryerson School.

School trustees previously said that students and community members have raised concerns about the name of the school, as Egerton Ryerson – the school’s namesake -- was an architect of the residential school system.

In June, the school division voted to appoint a committee to review the name of the school.

Last month, Ryerson University, located in Toronto, announced that it accepted a recommendation to start the renaming process.

