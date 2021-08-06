School divisions make plans for the return to school without a provincial mask mandate

Some parents and educators are expressing shock at the province's back to school plan – specifically on the decision to recommend and not enforce mask wearing in schools.

In the province's back to school plan, which was released on Thursday, the province left the door open for school divisions to enforce their own mask mandate. However, most school divisions in the Winnipeg area are taking public health's stance: strongly recommending mask wearing, but not enforcing it.

Though that does not mean students, teachers and staff won't be wearing them.

"Masks are really, really important," said Ted Fransen, the superintendent at the Pembina Trails School Division. "We're going to be telling our parents, our students, everyone in our Pembina Trails community, please listen to public health – wear a mask."

Pembina Trails School Division will be following public health's mask recommendation and will not be enforcing a mask mandate.

Fransen said that may be the better approach.

"We have some pretty strong evidence that telling is not as effective as asking and that education is about teaching and not telling, and public health has aligned with that," he said.

Other school divisions including Seven Oaks, Winnipeg School Division, and St. James-Assiniboia are taking a similar approach – communicating to staff and students that masks should be worn, though not necessarily enforcing the practice.

Louis Riel School Division is waiting on input from parents and the community before creating a "collective agreement" on mask-wearing that may function a lot like a mandate.

"In essence it is this idea of achieving what a mandate or a requirement achieves," said Christian Michalik, the superintendent of the division.

Dawnis Kennedy, a co-organizer with Safe September Manitoba, launched a letter-writing campaign asking for a mask mandate among other calls to action.

"I was really shocked actually," Kennedy said. "I was hoping for more this year – more protections, not less protections for our children who are in school."

River East Transcona School Division and Brandon School Division were not able to provide information on their plans for a mask recommendation or mandate when asked Friday by CTV News.

The province explicitly stated Thursday that, if the COVID-19 situation worsens, a mask mandate could come.