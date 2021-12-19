School fire cancels Monday classes for some Winnipeg students
School is cancelled on Monday for students of St. James Collegiate and George Waters Middle School because of a Sunday morning fire, according to the St. James-Assiniboia School Division.
The division tells CTV News they have been informing student families of the situation and is hopeful to have more information by noon on Monday regarding the status and plans for the remaining two days of school before the holiday break.
In a release the city said fire crews responded to a monitored alarm at the school on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke was seen coming from the building and crews launched an offensive attack. The fire was declared under control shortly before noon.
WFPS said no one was found inside the building after a search and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates were available.
