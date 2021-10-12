iHeartRadio

School in B.C.'s Interior closes due to COVID-19 cases, 'staffing constraints'

An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo. (Source: iStock, DONGSEON_KIM)

A school in B.C.'s Interior has closed and moved to remote learning this week due to COVID-19 cases that led to "staffing constraints," the local school district says.

In a letter from Interior Health posted online by Sorrento Elementary on Monday, parents and staff were told in-person classes were suspended until Oct. 18. The school is in the North Okanagan-Shuswap region.

"Recently, there have been some cases of COVID-19 among the school community, and as such there are a number of school community members that require self-isolation for 10 days," the letter says.

"This is a functional school closure and has not been declared a COVID-19 school outbreak."

Interior Health says anyone who was possibly exposed to the disease will receive a call from the health authority and be asked to self-isolate for 10 days. Everyone in the school community is asked to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they're sick.

Other B.C. schools have also closed or moved classes to remote learning over the past several weeks due to COVID-19. In the Fraser Health Region, a Chilliwack school closed and an outbreak was declared after 20 people tested positive. 

As well, a private school in Maple Ridge temporarily stopped in-person learning for students in Grade 5 and below after 32 people tested positive for the disease. 

Remote learning for Sorrento Elementary students won't begin until Wednesday, as teachers are taking Tuesday to prepare, the district said. 

