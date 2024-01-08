School in Durham region will reopen Tuesday after bomb threat found not credible
A school in Oshawa, Ont. was closed Monday morning due to a bomb threat investigation.
Maxwell Heights Secondary School, located on Coldstream Drive in Oshawa, Ont., reported the threat to police on Monday morning, according to a tweet posted by Durham District School Board.
"We made the decision to close the school to give emergency services time to investigate," the district said at the time. "Students will be asked to return home."
Durham Regional Police concluded their investigation around 11:30 a.m. and determined there was "no credible information supporting the validity of the threat."
The school will reopen on Tuesday.
This morning, we discovered a threat @MaxwellHeights. We're working with @DRPS to manage the situation. We made the decision to close the school to give emergency services time to investigate. Students will be asked to return home. Further updates will be provided.— Durham District School Board (DDSB) (@DDSBSchools) January 8, 2024
