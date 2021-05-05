School in Winnipeg moves to remote learning

A school in the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) has shifted to remote learning.

According to a spokesperson for the division, Inkster School has moved to remote learning until May 14.

The school, which is a nursery to Grade 6 school, is located on Inkster Boulevard. The spokesperson did not provide any further details as to why the school is shifting to remote learning.

Inkster School follows a number of schools across the province that have temporarily moved to a remote learning model amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, CTV News Winnipeg reported that the Manitoba government declared outbreaks at Holy Cross School and The King’s School, both of which are in Winnipeg.

These two schools were moved to the red or critical level on the pandemic response system and have shifted to remote learning.

According to provincial data, there are currently three schools in the province with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The data also shows that in the 14 days prior to May 3, there were 584 cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba schools. This includes 482 student cases and 102 staff cases.