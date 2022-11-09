School photographer charged with sexually assaulting teens: YRP

A photographer from Barrie is facing sexual assault charges following two separate incidents at a high school in Newmarket.

York Regional Police (YRP) Special Victims Unit investigators charged Scott Tilbe, 30, on Nov. 2 after receiving reports from two girls claiming they were sexually assaulted while getting their school picture taken.

Police say the first reported incident happened on Sept. 16 and that a second victim came forward with a similar story during the investigation. The ages of the victims are 15 and 16.

Tilbe is also charged with sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 and sexual exploitation.

Police released the man’s photo and are encouraging any additional victims to come forward.

Tilbe appears in a Newmarket court at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.