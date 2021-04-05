School principal issues statement after student killed by three dogs last week

The principal of Strathroy District Collegiate Institute issued a statement Monday on the passing of one of her students that was killed last week by three dogs.

OPP along with EMS, Southwest Middlesex Fire department, Oneida Nation Paramedic services and Air Orgne responded to the death at 2:23 p.m. last Thursday at an address on Gentleman Drive in Southwest Middlesex.

Megan Fisher, 17, from Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A post-mortem examination determined she died as a result of injuries sustained from three dogs on the property.

On Monday, Stephanie Hambides, principal of Strathroy District Collegiate Institute released the following statement.

“It is with great sadness that the Strathroy District Collegiate Institute community learned of the tragic passing of student Megan Fisher on Friday," it read.

"A proud member of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, Meg loved to learn and will be remembered by those who knew her as a very kind and caring person who always put others first and openly expressed her love for her family, friends, and teachers. Members of Thames Valley’s Traumatic Events Response Team will be available at the school this week to support students and staff at this difficult time. Further information will be shared with the school community as it becomes available.”

The investigation continues.