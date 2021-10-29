School Resource Officer program remains on hold until further review
Thames Valley District School Board trustees are supporting a major review of the School Resource Officer program, which is currently on pause.
“This program is paused until further review is completed, and it will come back to the Board for a decision,” said First Nations Trustee Carol Antone in a statement. She supported the motion to allow further study.
A review was launched in October 2020 after number of concerns were raised about the program, which sees police officers in schools, by the Black Lives Matter movement.
The team that did the review included leaders from the BIPOC community as well as the TVDSB and Catholic school board, and area police services.
The review found that there was value in the program, but that some students, "including a disproportionate amount of Indigenous, Black and Youths of Colour have felt harmed or traumatized by the presence of police in Thames Valley schools," the board said.
More study was recommended to decide whether the program could be updated.
For the next review, BIPOC student representation and a BLM representative will be included in the leadership team.
The board motion passed on Tuesday.
