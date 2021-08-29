School year outlook, McDonalds weddings, tall sunflower: Top stories of the week

'We're in for a horrible fall': Waterloo Region teachers' unions alarmed ahead of return to classrooms

The unions representing teachers in Waterloo Region say they're worried at the thought of students going back to school in September.

“We’re in for a horrible fall and a horrible winter because we are dreadfully unprepared for what is coming down the road,” said Patrick Etmanski with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, Waterloo Region.

School boards in Waterloo Region plan to reintroduce normal recess, shared spaces, sports and full-capacity school busses in less than two weeks.

“A lot of our members have reached out with concerns,” said Jeff Pelich, the vice president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Waterloo Region. “The plan has relaxed things way too soon. We are at the beginning of another wave."

The unions said the blame falls on the province and not the school boards, adding they lobbied the government for smaller class sizes pre-pandemic and said it would be even more helpful now.

COVID-19 by the numbers (as of Aug. 29):

Waterloo Region: 18,920 confirmed cases, 289 deaths, 18,466 resolved

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 8,498 cases, 126 deaths, 8,280 resolved

Brant County: 3,578 cases, 22 deaths, 3,514 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 2,811 cases, 54 deaths, 2,723 recovered

Huron Perth: 2,013 cases, 57 deaths, 1,937 recovered

OPP send out warning after fight involving motorcycle gang members in Arthur

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public after a large fight at a business in the community of Arthur left multiple people with injuries.

Officers with Wellington County OPP responded to local business on August 18 at around 11:10 p.m., but by the time officers arrived, everyone involved in the fight had left. Police say the fight involved a group of between 20 and 30 people who are believed to be involved with Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs (OMGs).

McWedding vows: Couples tie the knot at Cambridge McDonald's drive-thru

Two couples said "I do" under the iconic golden arches of a Cambridge McDonald's on Tuesday afternoon.

Among those who tied the knot at the drive-thru wedding ceremony were Stephanie and Phillip Hammond. The couple pulled up to the drive-thru window where they were met with an officiant who married them after they said their vows.

The fast-food chain offered the micro wedding to two couples who couldn't get hitched during the pandemic. The Hammonds say McDonald's has a special place in their hearts as it's where they met 14 years ago and where they currently work together.

"It's where we met, like all of our kids were born while we were working at McDonald's," Stephanie said. "I was pregnant with our first and we nicknamed him Little Mac, it's just a fun little nickname. And yeah, by the time we came out of the hospital that was the first thing we grabbed … McDonald's is always a go-to."

'It is high': Kitchener rental prices outpacing average income, officials say

According to the City of Kitchener, rental prices have been continuously climbing for the past 12 years. The average rent for a property increased 41 per cent from 2009 to 2019. In 2020, the average asking price for a one-bedroom apartment hovers around $1,400 a month.

The city said incomes did not keep pace during that time. In 2016, the census showed 28 per cent of renting households in Kitchener needed to use more than 30 per cent of their income to afford average rent.

According to the city, it would likely apply to even more residents now.

“It is high. When you look at what the average area income is for the City of Kitchener and Waterloo Region in general, it really isn’t keeping pace with what rent is,” said Andrew Ramsaroop, Engagement and Program Manager with the Affordable Housing Strategy for the City of Kitchener.

'They can't believe how tall they are': Meet the St. Marys, Ont. man who grew a seven-metre sunflower

A St. Marys man has grown a sunflower that stands more than seven metres tall. The tallest is among five towering plants in Ron Hicks' yard, each named after his grandchildren.

"It's just intriguing," he said. "It's just neat doing it, we always liked doing it."

The other sunflowers are between 6.5 and seven metres tall. The plants are so tall he had to surround them with scaffolding to keep them from toppling over.

Despite being afraid of heights, Hicks still climbs to the top every day to check on the flowers.