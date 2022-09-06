School zone speed limits in effect as students return to class

Police across Vancouver Island are reminding drivers that school zone speed limits are in effect as students return to class Tuesday.

Drivers are also urged to stop when they see flashing lights on school buses.

Mounties and municipal police, as well as volunteers, will be out in force this week to ensure drivers slow down and obey traffic laws around schools, crosswalks and playgrounds.

The West Shore RCMP says 11 drivers were charged and 73 more were given formal warning letters for failing to stop for school buses in the region last year.

School zone speed limits are 30 km/h between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on school days, while playground zone limits are 30 km/h from dawn to dusk, seven days a week.

Failing to stop for a school bus when lights are flashing can cost drivers $368 and three demerit points.

Victoria police say speed-watch volunteers will be near schools for the month of September to remind drivers to slow down as students and staff return to class.