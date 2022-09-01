School zones back in effect today

A heads up to drivers - starting Thursday, you'll have to slow down near schools again.

School zones are back in effect as of Sept. 1.

That means on weekdays, from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., the maximum speed limit in some areas will be 30 kilometres per hour.

Reminder: Reduced speed limits in school zones are back in effect beginning Sept 1. Max. speed limits of 30 km/h around many Winnipeg schools are in effect from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mon - Fri, Sept. to June inclusive.https://t.co/0wD2C1jF4x#JustSlowDown #WPSTraffic pic.twitter.com/gVe19CwKxC

It applies to any street that borders a private or public school which includes grade six or lower.

The reduced limits are in effect until the end of June.

