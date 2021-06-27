Schools across the Lower Mainland closed Monday due to extreme heat

Update: As of Monday morning, all school districts in the Lower Mainland had announced closures. Read more here.

If you go to school in the Lower Mainland, chances are you won't be going to school on Monday.

As of 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, every public school district in the Lower Mainland except for West Vancouver and Maple Ridge had announced that schools would be closed Monday due to extreme heat.

The Surrey and Chilliwack school districts had also not made announcements, but their school years ended on Friday, according to district calendars.

The rash of closures comes as most of B.C. remains under heat warnings amid a record-breaking heat wave.

Mission School District was the first to announce it would be closing schools due to the heat, sending a letter to parents and staff explaining that many of the district's elementary schools don't have air conditioning.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this closure creates for parents," Superintendent Angus Wilson wrote in the letter.

By Sunday, similar letters had gone home to students in most districts in the Lower Mainland. So far, school districts haven't cancelled classes on Tuesday, June 29, which is scheduled to be the last day of school in most districts.

B.C. broke 54 temperature records on Saturday, and on Sunday, Lytton, B.C. set the record for hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada, according to Environment Canada.