Schools best place to vaccinate students, not clinics: BCTF president

The head of the B.C. Teachers Federation says schools, not community clinics, would be the best place to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17.

Teri Mooring says that's especially true for large schools with a thousand or more students who wouldn't have to miss classes or have their parents take them to a clinic after school.

She says parents working multiple jobs in hard-hit regions like Fraser Health will find it difficult to get time off work so the community-based approach won't work for them.

But provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says community clinics are ideal for equitable access to vaccines and parents prefer to go to a clinic as a family.