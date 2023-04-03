iHeartRadio

Schools, buses cancelled in Manitoba due blast of winter weather


An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo.

Though the spring season is here, parts of Manitoba are experiencing a blast of winter weather, which was prompted the cancellation of some schools and buses.

The following schools are closed and buses are cancelled for April 3, 2023 due to poor weather and road conditions:

  • Brandon School Division – Buses are not operating outside of Brandon. Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed. Buses will be running within Brandon. Attendance at schools is at parental discretion where travel is required;
  • Division scolaire franco-manitobaine - École La Source (Shilo) is closed. School buses are cancelled for École Aurèle-Lemoine (Saint-Laurent) and École Régionale Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes. For Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, the Moose Lake activity is still taking place.
  • Fort La Bosse School Division – All schools are closed and no buses are running ;
  • Rolling River School Division – All schools are closed;
  • Southwest Horizon School Division – All schools are closed and buses are cancelled.
12