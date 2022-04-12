Schools buses in Winnipeg not running Wednesday and Thursday due to Manitoba blizzard

Schools in Winnipeg are not running their buses Wednesday and Thursday due to the upcoming blizzard.

Brian O’Leary, superintendent of the Seven Oaks School Division, made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying all metro Winnipeg divisions have cancelled their buses due to the inclement weather in the forecast.

“A decision to cancel school has not yet been made,” O’Leary said in a statement. “School divisions will continue to monitor the progress of the storm and Environment Canada forecasts and will make a decision on school opening no later than 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.”

Environment Canada has previously advised against travel Wednesday and Thursday, saying highway closures are almost a certainty, and travel within communities may become impossible.

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE SCHOOL DIVISION

The Portage la Prairie School Division announced Tuesday it would close all of its schools and bus routes on April 13 and 14 due to the blizzard, along with student services and the school’s administration offices.

BRANDON SCHOOL DIVISION

The Brandon School Division also announced they would close all schools in the division Wednesday, due to safety and the unique weather situation.

“We have not had a closure of all schools in Brandon for a very long time and this decision is not made lightly,” Mathew Gustafson, division superintendent and CEO, said in a statement.

Thursday is a scheduled professional development and parent-teacher interview day in the division. Gustafson said decisions on parent-teacher meetings will be communicated by various schools.