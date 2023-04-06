Schools closed amid spring storm in southern Manitoba
A number of schools are closed in southern Manitoba on Thursday amid a spring storm that’s brought heavy snowfall and strong winds to the province.
The following school closures are in place for Thursday, April 6, 2023:
- Evergreen School Division – Schools are closed and buses are cancelled;
- Lord Selkirk School Division – All schools are closed, buses aren’t running, and staff are not expected to report to work;
- Hanover School Division – All schools are closed to students and staff;
- Prairie Rose School Division – All schools are closed;
- Red River Valley School Division – All schools are closed and staff are to work from home;
- Sunrise School Division – All schools are closed and buses are not running;
- Interlake School Division – Schools are closed;
- Garden Valley School Division – Classes and bus routes are cancelled;
- Seine River School Division – Schools are closed;
- Southwest Horizon School Division – Schools are closed and buses are cancelled;
- Division scolaire franco-manitobaine – DSFM is closing the following schools: École Lagimodière (Lorette), École Pointe des Chênes (Sainte-Anne), École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie), École Réal-Bérard (Saint-Pierre-Joly), École Gabrielle-Roy (IDC), École Saint-Georges, École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Sainte-Agathe, École Noël-Ritchot (Saint-Norbert), École Gilbert-Rosset (Saint-Claude), École Aurèle Lemoine (Saint-Laurent), École Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, and École La Source (Shilo).