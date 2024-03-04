Schools closed around Manitoba due to icy roads, poor visibility
Dangerous road conditions around Manitoba have prompted a slew of school closures around the province on Monday.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a low-pressure system over the east-central regions of Manitoba is causing strong winds and blowing snow. This is creating dangerous road conditions as visibility may be suddenly reduced.
Due to these weather conditions, the following schools are closed on Monday, March 4, 2024:
- Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine – The following schools are closed: École Aurèle Lemoine, Jours de Plaine, École régionale Notre-Dame de Lourdes, École Gilbert-Rosset, École La Source, Saint-Lazare, École Saint-George, École Gabrielle-Roy, École Lagimodière, École Saint-Joachim, École Réal-Bérard, École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Sainte-Agathe, and École Noël-Ritchot.
- Prairie Rose School Division – All schools are closed.
- Lord Selkirk School Division – All schools are closed, buses are not running and staff are not expected to report to their place of work.
- Hanover School Division – All schools are closed.
- Sunrise School Division – All schools are closed and buses are not running.
- Red River Valley School Division – All schools are closed. Staff are to work from home.
- Fort La Bosse School Division – Schools are closed and buses are not running.
- Garden Valley School Division – Schools are closed and buses are cancelled.
- Seine River School Division – All schools are closed.
- Evergreen School Division – Schools are closed and buses are cancelled.
- Brandon School Division – Schools are closed.
- Interlake School Division – Monday is a professional development day. Staff are not to report to work.
- Brandon University – Brandon campus closed. Winnipeg campus remains open.