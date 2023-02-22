iHeartRadio

Schools closed, buses cancelled amid frigid cold in Manitoba


An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo.

With all of Manitoba blanketed by frigid cold on Wednesday, a number of schools are closed and buses are cancelled due to the weather.

These cancellations come as Environment and Climate Change Canada issued an extreme cold warning across the entire province, saying that a “bitterly cold” Arctic ridge is lying over the region.

Due to this freezing weather, the following schools are closed and buses are cancelled:

  • Brandon School Division – Buses are not operating outside the city of Brandon. All schools in the division are open. Attendance is at parental discretion where travel is required.
  • Rolling River School Division – All buses are cancelled, but schools remain open.
  • Fort La Bosse School Division – Schools are closed and buses are cancelled.
  • Southwest Horizon School Division – No rural buses are running for Souris School and Wawanesa School. All schools in the division are open.
