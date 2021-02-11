Manitoba is experiencing another day of frigid temperatures on Thursday, forcing some school divisions to cancel classes.
The following is a list of schools and school buses that have been cancelled for Thursday, Feb. 11:
- The Southwest Horizon School Division has cancelled classes and school buses. Staff are asked to work from home.
- Evergreen School Division has closed schools and cancelled school buses.
- Brandon School Division buses won't be operating outside of Brandon. However, all schools are open and buses will be running within Brandon. Where travel is required, student attendance is up to parental discretion. Staff are asked to report to work.
- Schools will be closed for Regions 2 and 3 in the Sunrise School Division, and buses won't be running. Staff members are expected to report.
- Swan Valley School Division has cancelled school buses, but the schools are open.
- Division scolaire franco-manitobaine has cancelled buses for Jours de Plaine, La Source, Saint-Lazare, La Voie du Nord, and École Saint Georges. All schools remain open.