Schools closed in parts of Manitoba due to unsafe road conditions

Schools are closed in parts of Manitoba on Wednesday due to unsafe road and weather conditions caused by a spring snowstorm.

The following is a list of school closures and bus cancellations for April 14, 2021:

All schools are closed in the Prairie Rose School Division. Staff should work from home.

Schools are closed in the Sunrise School Division. Buses are not running and staff should stay home.

Buses are not running in the Swan Valley School Division. However, schools are open.

The Seine River School Division is closed for staff and students.

The following schools are closed in Division scolaire franco-manitobaine: École Noël-Ritchot, École Saint-Georges, École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie), Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Lagimodière, Réal-Bérard, Pointe des Chênes, Gabrielle-Roy, Sainte-Agathe, and Saint-Laurent.

Buses are cancelled for the following schools in Division scolaire franco-manitobaine: Ecole Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes and École Gilbert Rosset (Saint-Claude).

All schools are closed in the Red River Valley School Division. Staff should work from home.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

Since Monday, several communities in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario were hit with heavy snow, ranging from 5 centimetres to 25 centimetres.

Here are the snowfall totals since the snowstorm began on Monday, according to Environment Canada:

Winnipeg – between 17 cm and 25 cm;

West Hawk Lake – 14 cm;

Portage la Prairie – 12 cm;

Southeast of McCreary – 19 cm;

Brandon – 12 cm;

Oak River – 14 cm;

Minitonas – 20 cm; and

Kenora – 5 cm.

Environment Canada has ended its snowfall warnings in Manitoba.