The Ontario government has announced that students in seven public health units will be returning to the classroom on Monday, but online learning will remain in place for the rest of southern Ontario schools until further notice.

In a statement released on Wednesday, officials said that students in the following public health units will resume in-class learning on Jan. 25:

• Grey Bruce Health Unit

• Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

• Hastings and Prince Edward Counties Health Unit

• Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Health Unit

• Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

• Peterborough Public Health

• Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Some school boards that span across multiple public health units may have some schools that resume in-person learning on Jan. 25 and others that will continue to teach virtually, the government said.

The Ontario government previously announced that kids in Toronto, Peel, York, Windsor-Essex and Hamilton will not be returning to the classroom until at least Feb. 10.

However, they have not provided any return dates for the 20 public health units not listed above.

In a statement, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said that “getting students back into class” was the government’s top priority, and that more than 100,000 kids will be returning to in-person learning on Monday.

“According to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and leading medical and scientific experts, including the Hospital for Sick Children, Ontario’s schools are safe places for learning,” he said.

“To ensure schools remain safe, the government is introducing additional measures including provincewide targeted asymptomatic testing, enhanced screening, mandatory masking for students in Grades 1-3 and outdoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained.”

Students in northern Ontario went back to class in-person on Jan. 11.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.