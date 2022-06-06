Schools in New Hamburg and Baden closing early Monday due to power outage

The Waterloo Region District School Board announced Monday afternoon two schools, one in New Hamburg, one in Baden, would be closing early because of a power outage.

In a tweets, posted around 1 p.m., they asked parents and caregivers to pick up their children at Forest Glen Public School and Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School as soon as possible.

Any student who could not walk home would be picked up by bus.

The school board said an unscheduled power outage was affecting not just Forest Glen Public School, but also neighbouring houses and businesses.

As of 1:30 p.m., hydro crews were on scene near Forest Glen Public School and Waterloo Street was closed between Hostetler Road and Laschinger Boulevard.

At 2 p.m. Kitchener Wilmot Hydro's outage map showed 540 customers in Baden and 222 customers in New Hamburg and nearby Luxemburg without power.

