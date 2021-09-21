Schools in Salmon Arm, B.C., maintain some safety measures after anti-vaccine protest
The main doors of many public schools in Salmon Arm, B.C., remained locked Tuesday but the school district says it has lifted "hold and secure" measures in place since a disturbing protest last week.
A statement posted on the website of the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District says the measures were imposed Friday to prevent unauthorized access after COVID-19 vaccination opponents entered several schools.
A scheduled professional development day kept students out of class Monday, but school doors stayed locked as a precaution.
The district says it has encouraged schools to keep main entry points locked, especially in elementary schools.
The statement from district superintendent Donna Kriger says that where possible, more supervision will be added to playgrounds during recess and noon hours.
Kriger said last week that the school district would work with the RCMP to ensure demonstrators are not allowed on school property.
