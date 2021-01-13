Some school divisions in Manitoba are now looking ahead to the end of a post-holiday period of mandatory remote learning for older students.

In December, Manitoba Education announced students in grades 7-12 would learn exclusively from home for the first two weeks of the new year.

That period ends on Friday, Jan 14.

CTV News has obtained a letter to parents from the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobane advising their schools will return to a level orange status starting Monday, Jan. 18.

The letter stated that students will be in class while maintaining a separation of six feet. This includes students in grades 7 to 12.

Students in grades 7 and 8 may require blended learning for the rest of the year if that distance can’t be maintained.

Elsewhere, Pembina Trails School Division (PTSD) confirmed that the temporary two-week remote learning period wraps up on Friday.

A statement from PTSD welcomed students back to class as of Monday, “unless there is a new direction from Manitoba Education.”

CTV News has reached out to other divisions, Manitoba Teachers’ Society and to Manitoba Education for details on their plans for next week.

This is a developing story. More to come.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagacé and Melissa Hansen