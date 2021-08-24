Schools remain safe despite Delta-fueled rise in infection rates: Gandhi says

The past president of the Ontario Medical Association says a return to in-person learning remains the best option for student's mental health despite the rising COVID-19 case counts.

Dr. Sohail Gandhi says while infection rates have increased both locally and across the province in recent weeks, schools can be safe with plans in place, including enforcing basic COVID-19 protocols and proper ventilation.

There were 128 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Simcoe Muskoka last week, which was a 29 per cent jump from the previous week.

Gandhi says most youths don't become severely ill with the Delta variant but adds it is more easily transmissible, and students risk bringing it home and infecting others.

"The concern really is that kids are going to mingle, they are going to socialize, as they should, and they are going to bring the virus to people who may be a little less immune-compromised and may get sick as a result, and that is the big concern right now," he says.

The local doctor says the number of COVID-19-positive patients in intensive care units is on the rise once again. On Monday, Ontario's health minister reported 151 patients had been admitted to ICUs across the province, resulting in exhausted hospital staff.

"Anyone in health care is really tired right now," Gandhi says. "Certainly, when we see the numbers rise like we did today, I think we're just sensing fatigue. We're really tired."

Gandhi is hopeful the province doesn't enter another lockdown as cases climb.

"My top concern is that there will be an overreaction in terms of how we deal with the COVID-19 virus," he says.

"I do believe we have reached a stage where we have to learn how to live with a certain low level of COVID-19 in our community, and keep our businesses open and keep our schools open for the sake of the mental health," Gandhi concludes.