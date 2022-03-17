Schools should be ‘mask-friendly places’ when mandates end: Ottawa Public Health

Ottawa Public Health is encouraging school boards to ensure schools are "mask-friendly places" when mask mandates in Ontario end next week.

In a new special statement, the health unit is also encouraging residents to respect everyone's decision whether or not to wear face masks in public places.

The Ontario government is lifting most COVID-19 mask mandates on Monday, including in schools, bars and restaurants, shopping malls, gyms, movie theatres and other venues. Masks will still be mandatory on public transit, long-term care homes and health care settings until April 27.

"This does not mean the pandemic is over, it means we continue being mindful of the virus' presence in our day-to-day lives and assess risk to limit transmission and keep each other safe," Deputy Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brent Moloughney said in a statement Thursday.

"We understand that many people may feel anxious or uncertain about the extent of the changes that have been announced. Let's encourage respect for each other and the decisions that individuals and families make."

Moloughney says Ottawa Public Health anticipates seeing an increase in COVID-19 transmission as there are more opportunities for interaction as restrictions are removed. The deputy associate medical officer of health says while the number of outbreaks and hospitalizations are stable, "wastewater levels and the positivity rate of those being tested have been increasing, likely indicating an increase in transmission."

"Should COVID-19 indicators start trending upward in a concerning way, Ottawa Public Health will continue working with (chief medical officer of health) Dr. Kieran Moore's office to assess options which could be implemented in Ottawa if necessary," Moloughney said.

Ottawa Public Health says it "continues to strongly recommend" mask use for people at risk of severe illness and in indoor public settings where physical distancing may be difficult.

Students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks in Ottawa schools. The Ottawa Carleton District School Board voted this week not to implement their own mask mandate in schools.

Moloughney says Ottawa Public Health is encouraging school boards to ensure their schools are mask-friendly places where students and staff can still wear a mask.

"I encourage families to have conversations with each other about what to expect, to assess risk for serious illness within their families or close contacts, and to make the best choice to protest themselves."

The Ottawa Catholic School Board sent a letter to parents on Thursday outlining the changes students and staff will see starting on Monday.

"The choice to wear a mask at school or in a public setting is now a personal decision," the board said.

The board also shared advice from Ottawa Public Health on wearing a mask.