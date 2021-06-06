Schools staying closed, dash cam footage, tallest tower: Top stories of the week

'I have to live with the tragedy': Memorials remembering 215 Indigenous children found buried at residential school

Several memorials were set up in Waterloo Region to remember the 215 Indigenous children found buried at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. Throughout the day Monday, children's shoes and stuffed animals were placed in remembrance at the Healing of the Seven Generations on Frederick Street.

Executive director of the organization, Donna Dubie, said the news is devastating and brings the tragedy of residential schools to light.

“I have had to live with the tragedy of the residential school for all my life," Dubie said. "It’s very disrespectful when we hear people saying 'can’t you just get over it?' Nothing has been done to help us through the grieving process.”

Waterloo Region classrooms to stay closed this school year

Classrooms in Waterloo Region and across the province will stayed closed until the end of the school year after Premier Doug Ford, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Health Minister Christine Elliott made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Modelling released by Ontario health officials last month showed reopening schools could result in a six to 11 per cent spike in COVID-19 cases.

A tweet from the Waterloo Region District School Board said students will continue with remote learning until their final day of classes this year. Elementary students will wrap up the school year on June 28, and secondary students will finish school on June 25.

Ford also floated the idea of outdoor graduations earlier this week, catching school boards and teachers' unions by surprise.

“Nobody had any idea he was putting it out there, and it's so disrespectful to the fact that lots of schools have already been planning events that could take place virtually or in a drive-thru kind of fashion,” said Rob Gascho, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation for Waterloo Region.

COVID-19 by the numbers (as of June 6):

Waterloo Region: 16,202 confirmed cases, 256 deaths, 15,603 resolved

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 7,982 cases, 118 deaths, 7,727 resolved

Brant County: 3,323 cases, 20 deaths, 3,326 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 2,663 cases, 53 deaths, 2,578 recovered

Huron Perth: 1,835 cases, 57 deaths, 1,738 recovered

Waterloo catholic school board trustee resigns in part over decision to fly Pride flag

A Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustee has resigned, citing the board's decision to fly the Pride flag in June as a contributing factor.

"Flying the Pride flag is one aspect of my decision but not the sole concern," former trustee Kevin Dupuis said in an email to CTV News. "This is a separation of a specific group and giving favours to one group only divides the other students."

Last month, the board announced it would fly the Pride flag outside of schools for the month of June – Pride month – for the first time. At a Monday night board meeting, it was announced that Greg Reitzel had also resigned from his position as a trustee.

Dash cam video captures near miss with flying tire on highway in Kitchener

A man on his way to Stratford, Ont. had a close call with a tire that flew off a truck and bounced across the expressway in front of him, and the whole incident was captured on his dash cam.

Justin Breau says he was making a morning run out to meet a friend for a round a golf but, not long after he got on the highway in Kitchener, something out of the corner of his eye caught his attention. He adds that he was travelling westbound on Hwy. 7/8 between Fischer-Hallman and Trussler Road when it happened.

In the distance, Breau thought the tire was actually an animal in the centre median, but realized what it was as it quickly approached, forcing him to brake to get out of the way.

Proposed tower could become tallest building in Kitchener

A proposed building in Kitchener could dramatically change the city’s skyline. The area at Charles and Francis Streets across from CommuniTech could soon be the site of the tallest tower in Kitchener.

On Wednesday night, a neighbourhood meeting was held to talk about the plan for the possible 44-story structure. Concerns mentioned from people in the area included traffic, parking, and shadows, but the issue of affordability was raised the most throughout the evening.