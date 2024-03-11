iHeartRadio

Schöpf, Ahmed net goals as Whitecaps shake Earthquakes 2-0


Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andrés Cubas, left, and San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jack Skahan (16) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 9, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Alessandro Schöpf scored his first Major League Soccer goal in more than a year to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 Saturday night.

Schöpf opened the scoring in the 74th minute when he beat goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto — known as “Daniel” — with a low shot from just outside the penalty area.

Ryan Gauld's corner kick was redirected on a clearance attempt but went straight to Schöpf, whose one-touch shot bounced off the outstretched arm of a diving Daniel into the net.

Schöpf scored for the first time since March 4, 2023 when he had a goal at San Jose.

Ali Ahmed came on in the 62nd minute for Luís Martins and scored in the 86th to give Vancouver (1-0-1) a 2-0 lead. The 23-year-old beat a defender to win a free ball and create some space to blast a side-netter inside the far post.

San Jose (0-3-0) has a minus-6 goal differential this season.

Yohei Takaoka had two saves, and his first shutout of the season, for the Whitecaps.

