Science North and Dynamic Earth open outdoor exhibits

Two of Sudbury’s popular tourist attractions have re-opened for some outdoor fun. Science North and Dynamic Earth are now welcoming guests to their outdoor attractions.

Families were lined up and ready to explore the outdoor exhibit at Dynamic Earth first thing Saturday morning.

Officials with Science North and Dynamic Earth say they’ve taken the very best of their indoor exhibits and brought them outside for everyone to enjoy.

“So, at Dynamic Earth we have guided expeditions, we have workshops, we have science shows with gold panning, we are making seed bombs to ReGreen our landscape. All kinds of interactive workshop stations are set up and lead by our world famous blue coats,” said Julie Moskalyk, science director at Science North and Dynamic Earth.

“The theme is ‘play like a kid’ so, it’s about playing and having fun together and learning.”

People in attendance say they have been waiting over a year for the centre to open back up.

“It feels really nice to be out here, be able to see people and play on playgrounds and stuff and see my friends. I’m just really glad I’m able to do that again,” said one person in attendance.

“It’s a lot of fun, even for adults it’s really cool and to learn about all the different ores and the big machines they use. Everything is just really cool, it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before really,” said another person in attendance.

At Science North, close to 300 people attended the opening day on Friday. Staff say they are happy to offer these outdoor experiences for people of all ages.

“We’re doing workshops, so everything’s from concussions, what is a concussion, we’re doing some coding, seeing some different invertebrates, we also have our disco show that’s also been brought outdoors and at the same time we’re doing tours, we can do butterfly counts, and look for bumble bees,” said Bruce Doran, staff scientist at Science North.

Some of the children CTV spoke with say they learned a lot throughout the day and are excited to come back another day.

“I’ve been having a lot of fun here and we just got to touch sheep brains and learn about what a concussion is.”

“I’m here with my brother, sister, and my Dad, and we’ve been looking at the butterflies and me and my brother we’re chasing them.”

The outdoor exhibits will continue until phase three allows both centres to open indoors again.

Science North and is open from Thursdays to Sundays, and Dynamic Earth from Saturdays to Tuesdays.