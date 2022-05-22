Science North brings its science roadshow on the road across the north

The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow officially kicked off its first, large multiday event in North Bay Saturday.

A stage, a large tent full of science experiments, and vendors were set up behind the North Bay Museum over the weekend.

The roadshow is considered a travelling staycation expo that will have community members discover everything northern Ontario has to offer like culture, art, science, heritage, and recreational tourism.

“This is an incredible milestone for Science North and our Great Northern Ontario Roadshow team. We’ve been hard at work planning and organizing the roadshow for almost two years now," said Science North interim CEO, Jennifer Booth.

At the event, visitors experienced a staycation expo, an attraction’s showcase, and a local market.

North Bay is one of ten multiday events happening around the north this summer. Stops include Timmins, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and other areas.

"We're very excited. Anytime you can bring a lot of people downtown and to our waterfront, it’s a plus for everyone," said city councillor Johanne Brousseau.

The roadshow will highlight some of the private and public tourist attractions and natural wonders while travelling across the north.

"It's wonderful to see all our efforts and hard work come to fruition. Without supportive community partners, the roadshow would not be the success that it is," said Booth.

While on tour, Science North expects to attract 70,000 visitors, including Francophone and Indigenous audiences across 50 communities.