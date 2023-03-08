Science North celebrating women in STEM with Sault Ste. Marie event

A two-day event is underway in Sault Ste. Marie celebrating the accomplishments of women to coincide with International Women's Day on March 8.

'Boundaries, Barriers and Balance' highlights the achievements of women in the area of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The event is put on by Science North and hosted by the Bushplane Heritage Centre.

It features keynote speakers, as well as some meet-and-greet opportunities with accomplished women in STEM fields, particularly those long-considered to be male-dominated, such as the skilled trades.

Other keynote speakers include business owners and those working in the natural resources field.

The event continues Wednesday night with a fundraiser at the Bushplane Heritage Centre. All proceeds go toward educational programming and Science North.