Science North CEO leaving after 10 years at the helm

Guy Labine, chief executive officer of Science North in Sudbury, said in a news release Tuesday he is stepping down in March to become the president and CEO of the Arizona Science Center in Phoenix.

“I’m so proud of the work of our entire team, especially during the past 22 months. We’ve been able to shift directions during the pandemic to ensure the safety of the audiences we serve and our staff, while continuing to offer great experiences and programs in new and exciting ways,” said Labine.

“The past 10 years have been an amazing journey as we’ve continued to focus on our audiences with new experiences at Science North and Dynamic Earth. Our expansion across northern Ontario will continue to remain vibrant, strong, and will present a great opportunity for a new leader to take it to the next level.”

He said he’s excited to join the Arizona Science Center team.

“Like Science North, it has a strong board, great leadership and team members, and I’m looking forward to leading it to achieve great results,” Labine said.

He started his career at Science North, Canada’s second largest science centre, in 2001 and became the CEO in 2011 following the retirement of Jim Marchbank.

Over the past 10 years, Science North has renewed major visitor experiences at Science North and Dynamic Earth, expanded its work with partner attractions and communities, including First Nation communities, across northern Ontario, and grown its work with teachers and students.

“The last two years have been challenging for the tourism sector, particularly for Science North. We’ve been fortunate to have Guy at the helm guiding this organization through the most challenging times in our history,” said Science North Board Chair, Dr. Stephen Kosar.

Kosar said the board will begin its search for a new CEO immediately.