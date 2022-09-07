Science North gears up for another school year

Students are back in the classroom in Sudbury and that means the return of field trips to places like Science North and Dynamic Earth.

Sarah Chisnell, the centre's senior manager of STEM education, said there will be more of a hybrid model going into this school year in order to accommodate all kinds of learning, with in-person and online options.

“The pandemic has certainly changed the landscape of experiential learning," Chisnell said.

"We have really branched out in terms of virtual programs, kits for classrooms -- things that don’t have students always having to learn out of their place. At the same time, we’re really excited to be welcoming students back to the science centre."

Some limited filed trips took place toward the end of the last school year, but she said the centre has a new slate of programs for schools this year.

"The Planetarium is available, the IMAX theatre is available," Chisnell said.

"Field trips are in full swing around here and we can’t wait to hear the sounds of laughter and amazement and just all the learning that comes when you fill the science centre.”

She said outreach teams will also be hitting the road this year to visit communities across northern Ontario that maybe can’t make the trip in person.

Science North and Dynamic Earth aim to reach pre-pandemic numbers this year, with more than 25,000 students expected to visit in person.

Outreach staff hope to visit 40,000 students and virtually, that number could be upwards of 100,000 through livestreams and e-workshop programs.

To learn more, visit Science North's website.