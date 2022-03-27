Science North gets $1.5M for new mining exhibit

The Ontario government is providing $1.5 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for a mining exhibit at the science centre.

Go Deeper: New Experiences to Engage Northern Ontarians in Modern Mining and Critical Minerals, "will showcase the exciting modern world of mining – the equipment, technology, innovation and new opportunities in this rapidly changing and dynamic industry," the province said in a news release.

"The project will engage audiences in rural, underserved and remote communities across northern Ontario and Canada through a digital game about modern mining and critical minerals, as well as hands-on activities for students and teachers."

An expanded and renewed Dynamic Earth building in Sudbury will bring new underground experiences, programming spaces, immersive multimedia shows and a signature film to audiences visiting the centre.

“For decades, Science North has offered inspirational, educational and entertaining science experiences in the Sudbury region and beyond,” Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, is quoted as saying in the release.

“Our government is proud to support this new project that will highlight Ontario’s position as a global leader in the mining industry, complement Ontario’s first-ever Critical Minerals Strategy and grow tomorrow’s generation of workers in this exciting sector, all while expanding Science North’s offerings to visitors from across the province and around the country."

Jennifer Booth, interim CEO of Science North, said they are proud of their partnerships.

“In the wake of COVID-19, new and renewed experiences at attractions across northern Ontario and at Dynamic Earth are even more important to attract resident and tourist audiences and increase economic activity in the region," Booth said.

"The new and memorable modern mining and critical mineral experiences will engage diverse audiences across northern Ontario and Canada, especially underrepresented groups in STEM. We are excited for this project to generate pride, interest and involvement in mining-related education and careers.”