Science North launches $3M capital campaign for the Go Deeper project

This week at Dynamic Earth, Science North kicked off its $3 million capital campaign for its Go Deeper expansion project.

"The project represents the largest investment in mining and earth sciences experiences since Dynamic Earth’s inception in 2001," the science centre said in a news release.

"Go Deeper will provide memorable experiences that portray modern mining in a realistic way and showcase this rapidly changing and dynamic industry."

With an overall budget of $7.4 million, a key component of the campaign is to reach areas across northern Ontario.

"Interactive exhibits at partner attractions, portable exhibits for community events, and classroom STEM kits and programs for First Nation schools will bring educational, economic and social benefits to communities across the north," the release said.

Another component is the next major phase of expanding and renovating Dynamic Earth.

"Underground expansion and new experiences throughout the centre will showcase modern mining and the future of mining – the equipment, technology, innovation and new opportunities in the industry," the release said.

"Visitors will discover that Sudbury, and northern Ontario, are hubs for mining innovations and advanced technologies, driven by entrepreneurs and businesses that are helping to revolutionize the mining sector globally."

The final component includes a fun and educational digital game, developed jointly with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.

"(It) will feature pan-Canadian content and perspectives of the mining industry," the release said.

"This new experience will be widely accessible to people across Canada, including those living in rural, underserved and remote communities as well as urban areas."

As part of the Dynamic Earth launch, Mario Grossi, co-chair of the capital campaign and CEO of Technica Mining, announced $1.5 million to support the project.

“Indigenous peoples have cared for this land since time immemorial," Grossi is quoted as saying in the release.

"It is our shared responsibility to honour the treaty relationships with local Indigenous partners in the spirit of peace, mutual prosperity and environmental stewardship."

Also during the launch, Desjardins announced a donation of $250,000 from their GoodSpark Fund, and Glencore confirmed a donation of $200,000.

“Through the GoodSpark Fund, Desjardins is supporting emerging community projects that aim to boost regional development and socioeconomic recovery,” Richard Dupuis, Desjardins senior vice-president of business banking, is quoted as saying.

"We are proud to name the Go Deeper initiative at Dynamic Earth as one of these projects."

Peter Xavier, Glencore vice-president, said their donation helps the campaign and Glencore.

“The Go Deeper project will help secure a bright future for Dynamic Earth and aligns with our development of the Craig Mine, Onaping Depth project, which is securing our own mining future in Sudbury,” Xavier said.

“The automated technologies we are using as mines go deeper is rapidly shifting the way people work, and the education and skills required. The Go Deeper project has the potential to help attract a new generation to the industry.”

In addition to the private sector capital campaign, the NOHFC announced a $1.5 million, Canadian Heritage Canada Cultural Spaces Fund $1.1 million and Environment and Climate Change Canada $50,000.

More information about the project can be found here.