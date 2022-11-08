Science North launches Go Deeper Project

FedNor is providing $1 million for Science North's newest tourist initiative, the Go Deeper Project.

It’s an educational mining initiative about Canada's role as a key supplier of precious metals.

"It's very simple -- without mining, there is no green economy," said Ashley Larose, the CEO of Science North.

“The critical minerals strategy is so important and for us to be able to be a public voice to help connect regular Ontarians and northern Ontarians to that critical mineral strategy and help them see how important it is to the way we live our everyday lives is really our purpose here at Dynamic Earth.”

Officials said Go Deeper Project will also offer school programs and connect with Indigenous communities to highlight career opportunities in the world of modern mining.

"Mining is part of our history and it's also a part of our future,” said Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe.

“So Dynamic Earth is such an important component in teaching and showing and demonstrating the mining industry that we have here in Sudbury.”

Excavation started in September on a new building for the project at Dynamic Earth.

"This project will create approximately 47 equivalent full-time jobs and impact the economy by about $15.4 million so it's a pretty significant impact," said Jim Lundrigan, the acting board chair at Science North.

The cost of the new tourism initiative is $10.1 million.

Officials said they hope the Go Deeper Project will open on Family Day in 2024.