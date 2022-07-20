Science North names new CEO

Ashley Larose is the new CEO of Science North, the science centre announced Wednesday.

Larose, who was the centre's director of development, was chosen unanimously by Science North's board to succeed long-serving CEO Guy Labine, who stepped down in March.

In a news release, Science North said Larose was born in Smooth Rock Falls and raised in Northern Ontario.

"Larose went on to study biology at the University of Waterloo, where she earned her Honours Bachelor’s degree," the release said.

"After spending time working as a research scientist in various cities across North America, Larose ultimately returned to northern Ontario and chose Sudbury as her new home. She completed her master’s degree at Laurentian University, bringing cutting-edge genomic techniques to the world-renowned freshwater research that was already underway."

She will take over from Interim CEO Jennifer Booth on Aug. 1.

"The board is delighted that the strongest candidate for incoming CEO of Science North came from within the organization," board chair Dr. Stephen Kosar said in the release.

For her part, Larose said "she was beyond honoured."

"We have an incredible team of skilled and passionate professionals who drive the organization and deliver on our purpose to inspire all people to interact with science in the world around them," she said.

"I am excited to work with our team, our partners, and our stakeholders to deliver on our mandate to serve all of northern Ontario."