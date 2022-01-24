Science North receives $500K to promote vaccinations, and not just COVID-19 shots

Science North in Sudbury is getting $500,000 in federal funding to promote vaccinations. The project is called 'Give Vaccines a Shot!' and it’s targeted at audiences of all ages.

The project is an initiative to try to help people better understand how vaccines work. Staff with Science North said they will be using various digital platforms to help spread the word.

"For example, we’re going to have school programs and we’re going to target Grades 2-12 on different topics when it comes to human health, immunology, and also how vaccines work," said Bruce Doran, staff scientist with Science North.

Doran said the initiative isn’t just about the COVID-9 vaccine, but all vaccinations. He said it’s all about providing individuals with scientific, accurate and up-to-date information.

"The goal of this program is not really to try to hammer vaccine into people’s minds. The goal of the program is to give people the knowledge, and the science so they can make an informed decision when it comes to vaccines for themselves and their family," said Doran.

"Individuals that participate, hopefully they’ll get a better understanding how vaccines work with immune systems to protect them against certain disease and we’re hoping they’ll be a bit more confident about their choice when it comes to vaccination."

Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe said a program like this is vital and is a good way to increase vaccine confidence.

"Science North has such a unique and engaging way of reaching out to communities, educating them, and informing them on some key matters and the importance of vaccinations is one of their key matters facing all of us today," said Lapointe.

Science North staff said they hope to reach as many Canadians as possible before this initiative wraps up in March 2023.