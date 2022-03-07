Science North reopening with longer hours for March Break week

Science North is anticipating a lot of smiling faces this month when it opens up to seven days a week for the March Break, starting March 14.

The Sudbury tourist attraction is extending its hours as it's one of the busiest times of the year and it has missed the last two March Breaks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are very excited," said Amy Henson, a senior scientist.

Henson spoke to CTV News in one of the newest exhibits, which is a partnership with Little Ray's Reptiles based out of Ottawa and Hamilton.

"This is an exhibit about wildlife from all around the world. There's an exhibit about frogs and amphibians called ' Frogs and Friends' and my favourite, called 'Survival of the Slowest,' how animals use speed or slowness to move around and survive," she said.

One of the star attractions of the latter exhibit will no doubt be Juliette the sloth who has many kids of all ages talking about her.

"It's actually really nice because I get to see all these new animals and I get to see the sloth and all of that," said Kayla Payge Leveau.

"The animals are cool. I heard there's a sloth and that's really cool and the nature exchange is cool too," said Lawson Turnbull.

IMAX is reopening and will also be showing films.

It's been a long time, but Henson said the centre is ready to go and welcome fans of science back to the facility.

"And then after March Break, we'll be opening Wednesday through Sunday and our hours will be 10 to 4," she added.

Dynamic Earth, home of the Big Nickel, will open March 11.