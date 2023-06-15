Science North to offer Indigenous people permanent free admission

As of June 21, Science North in Sudbury, Ont., says it will no longer charge admission to Indigenous people who visit the science centre.

In a news release Thursday, Science North said it was taking the step “to show our commitment to deepening engagement, relationships and partnerships in order to advance truth and reconciliation, honour, and reflect Indigenous ways of knowing to collaborate with Indigenous peoples as partners, in order to inspire all people to be engaged with science in the world around them.”

Officials said the new policy ensures anyone who self-identifies as First Nations, Metis or Inuit will receive free admission to Science North and Dynamic Earth, with no additional identification required.

Science North CEO Ashley Larose is quoted as saying in the release that National Indigenous Peoples Day is a chance to celebrate and recognize “the cultures and contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people including their contributions to innovations in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, past and present.”

“We recognize this day with gratitude and celebrate Indigenous ways of knowing and Indigenous voices every day,” Larose said.

“Our organization is happy to be celebrating this day while continuing our learning journey, both personally and professionally.”

Science North will host special programming throughout the day June 21.

The day will feature an art installation by Metis artist Tracy-Mae Chambers, Mona’s Native Designs for sale onsite, knowledge-sharing activities, a free special screening of the planetarium show Under the Same Stars: Minwaadiziwin and a guided walk of the Giizhigoong Etegin Miikaanah (Solar System Path) with local Ojibwe educator, artist and storyteller Will Morin.